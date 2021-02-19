MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.60 EPS

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MVB Financial had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 13.86%.

MVB Financial stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $306.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.42. MVB Financial has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $25.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans.

