MV Capital Management Inc. Purchases 23,167 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 148.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,167 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWP traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,514. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.50. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $50.97 and a 52-week high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

