MV Capital Management Inc. Has $321,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,455 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 30,271 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 39,633 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 189,008 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,105,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 438,468 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,760,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.84.

VZ stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,771,809. The company has a market cap of $235.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

