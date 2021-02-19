MV Capital Management Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of AON by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 49,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in shares of AON by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of AON by 7,161,633.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,391,000 after acquiring an additional 214,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of AON by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 389,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,263,000 after acquiring an additional 96,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. AON presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.86.

AON stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.15. The stock had a trading volume of 11,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Aon Plc has a fifty-two week low of $143.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aon Plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. AON’s payout ratio is 20.07%.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

