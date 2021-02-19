MV Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 930 ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $3.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.00. 253,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,079,705. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $159.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.16.

