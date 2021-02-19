MV Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 541 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded up $11.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,128.94. 14,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,946. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,894.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,693.98. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,172.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total transaction of $99,729.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,534.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

