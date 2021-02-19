MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price target raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.53% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. MTY Food Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTYFF traded down $4.40 on Friday, hitting $37.73. 2,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,874. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.21. MTY Food Group has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $45.90.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

