MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price target raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.53% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. MTY Food Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTYFF traded down $4.40 on Friday, hitting $37.73. 2,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,874. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.21. MTY Food Group has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $45.90.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

