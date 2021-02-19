MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

MTUAY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

MTUAY stock traded down $5.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.88. 3,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,917. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.60. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of $54.90 and a 1-year high of $147.90.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

