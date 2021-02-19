MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,409 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MTS Systems were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTSC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 9.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MTS Systems during the third quarter valued at $247,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 19.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of MTS Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 17.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet downgraded MTS Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of MTSC opened at $58.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.69. MTS Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $60.69.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.30 million. MTS Systems had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and precision sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

