MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) SVP Sells $1,313,485.20 in Stock

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) SVP Gregory Polli sold 15,570 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total value of $1,313,485.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Gregory Polli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 12th, Gregory Polli sold 15,569 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $1,314,646.36.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $85.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.27. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $44.93 and a one year high of $87.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.99.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $771.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 632,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,033,000 after purchasing an additional 372,059 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,003,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,478,000 after purchasing an additional 198,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,371,000 after purchasing an additional 114,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

