MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Short Interest Update

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the January 14th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 426,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 67,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.04 per share, with a total value of $5,290,799.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 67,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,290,799.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory Polli sold 15,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total value of $1,313,485.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,405 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,854. Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 418.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $85.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.23. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $44.93 and a fifty-two week high of $87.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.27.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $771.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.