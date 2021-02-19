MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to report $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.15. MSC Industrial Direct reported earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $771.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson acquired 67,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.04 per share, with a total value of $5,290,799.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,290,799.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 871 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $71,108.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,405 shares of company stock worth $4,415,854 in the last three months. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 63.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 418.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 29.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $85.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.08 and its 200 day moving average is $75.27. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $44.93 and a 52 week high of $87.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

