Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) Stock Price Up 12.6%

Shares of Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) rose 12.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.74 and last traded at $2.69. Approximately 401,582 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 499,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.57.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Moxian stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Moxian at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Moxian, Inc operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It serves small and medium sized enterprises.

