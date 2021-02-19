Morpheus Labs Reaches Market Capitalization of $27.05 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded up 37.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Morpheus Labs token can now be bought for $0.0642 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a total market capitalization of $27.05 million and $4.33 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded up 60.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00062025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $424.85 or 0.00832441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00036770 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007083 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00054820 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00043526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,525.01 or 0.04947454 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00016824 BTC.

About Morpheus Labs

MITX is a token. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 728,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,999,999 tokens. The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Morpheus Labs Token Trading

Morpheus Labs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

