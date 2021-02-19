Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY)

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AEXAY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Atos in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Atos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Atos stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $15.11. 19,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,491. Atos has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.61.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

