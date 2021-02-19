Morgan Stanley Boosts Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $345.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $345.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.70% from the company’s current price.

ANET has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $351.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.75.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of ANET opened at $308.85 on Friday. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $156.63 and a fifty-two week high of $326.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $310.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.39. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 52,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.27, for a total transaction of $14,518,541.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,118.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $722,438.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,648.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,530 shares of company stock valued at $78,578,121. 23.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,865,000 after purchasing an additional 234,774 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,813,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,587,000 after acquiring an additional 49,943 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,677,000 after acquiring an additional 143,594 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 973,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,810,000 after acquiring an additional 88,466 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 894,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,804,000 after acquiring an additional 22,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.