Morgan Stanley Boosts Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $104.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMAT. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $87.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.78.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $113.43 on Tuesday. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $121.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.90 and a 200-day moving average of $77.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 10,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,293,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 586,199 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,589,000 after purchasing an additional 29,139 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

