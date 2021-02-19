More Coin (MORE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $123,277.96

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 23.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One More Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0616 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. More Coin has a total market cap of $123,277.96 and $47,056.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, More Coin has traded 114.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00062183 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $411.82 or 0.00741734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 53.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00044739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00061150 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00019922 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,531.16 or 0.04558860 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00039472 BTC.

More Coin Token Profile

MORE is a token. It was first traded on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Token Trading

More Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

