Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.82 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Moody’s in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.82 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.73.

Moody’s stock opened at $278.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.98. The company has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $164.19 and a 1 year high of $305.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 27.02%.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $11,944,933.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,851,530.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.