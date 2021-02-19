Moody’s Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $10.53 Per Share (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Moody’s in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $10.53 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.26. William Blair also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q1 2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.86 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Atlantic Securities raised Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.73.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $278.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $275.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $305.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $11,944,933.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,851,530.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Moody’s by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Moody’s by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

