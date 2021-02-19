Monolith (TKN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $30,623.00

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. One Monolith coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000694 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Monolith has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Monolith has a market capitalization of $12.83 million and $30,623.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monolith Coin Profile

TKN is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith's total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,912,088 coins. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

