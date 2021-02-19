MonaCoin Price Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 19th. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.52 or 0.00004794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $165.78 million and approximately $9.52 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52,614.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,930.22 or 0.03668630 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.29 or 0.00439591 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $723.73 or 0.01375539 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.89 or 0.00516768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $247.96 or 0.00471276 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.65 or 0.00352847 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00029234 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002628 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.