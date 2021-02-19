Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the January 14th total of 5,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Momo by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Momo by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Momo by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Momo by 682.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Momo by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. 50.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on MOMO. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.32.

Shares of MOMO opened at $18.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.54. Momo has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average is $15.80.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The information services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.75. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Momo will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

