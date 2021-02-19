Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) & AngioSoma (OTCMKTS:SOAN) Head-To-Head Contrast

AngioSoma (OTCMKTS:SOAN) and Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AngioSoma and Molecular Templates’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AngioSoma N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A Molecular Templates $22.27 million 28.27 -$69.42 million ($1.26) -10.00

AngioSoma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Molecular Templates.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AngioSoma and Molecular Templates, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AngioSoma 0 0 0 0 N/A Molecular Templates 0 1 4 0 2.80

Molecular Templates has a consensus target price of $19.40, suggesting a potential upside of 53.97%. Given Molecular Templates’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Molecular Templates is more favorable than AngioSoma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.7% of Molecular Templates shares are held by institutional investors. 38.2% of Molecular Templates shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

AngioSoma has a beta of -0.31, meaning that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Molecular Templates has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AngioSoma and Molecular Templates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngioSoma N/A N/A -612.70% Molecular Templates -428.65% -111.43% -56.35%

Summary

Molecular Templates beats AngioSoma on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

AngioSoma Company Profile

AngioSoma, Inc., a wellness company, engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements to the medical, wellness, and adult-use markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. It also develops MT-4019, engineered toxin body targeting CD38; and TAK-169 targeting CD38. The company has an agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop CD38-targeted engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of patients with diseases, such as multiple myeloma; and a strategic research collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated to discover and develop novel targeted conditioning regimens to enhance the hematopoietic stem cell transplant process. Molecular Templates, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

