Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Has $36.01 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.6% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $36,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $602,909,000 after acquiring an additional 157,323 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $205,740,000. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 186.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 140,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $206,595,000 after acquiring an additional 91,458 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 128,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,433,000 after acquiring an additional 82,694 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 40.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 234,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $236,617,000 after acquiring an additional 67,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $15.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,101.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,946. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,894.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1,693.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 target price (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

