Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 255 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 1.4% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,185,528,000 after buying an additional 637,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mastercard by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,323,000 after acquiring an additional 908,871 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,729,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,275,589,000 after acquiring an additional 19,531 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,270,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,029,000 after acquiring an additional 57,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,422,711,000 after purchasing an additional 321,980 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $4.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $333.48. 97,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,523,534. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.59. The stock has a market cap of $332.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.47.

In other Mastercard news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total value of $18,711,753.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,680,703,439.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 in the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.