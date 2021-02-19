Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Moderna by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 733.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 100.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Moderna from $170.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moderna from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.11.

MRNA opened at $169.57 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $189.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.31. The firm has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,597 shares in the company, valued at $300,550,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total value of $1,507,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $502,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 443,481 shares of company stock valued at $62,727,681. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

