Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Sells $925,000.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,550,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total transaction of $3,149,200.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $2,819,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $1,855,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $1,241,400.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.63, for a total transaction of $3,272,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $1,385,700.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total transaction of $489,650.00.

MRNA stock opened at $169.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.31. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $189.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.67, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 73.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 7,752 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $511,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Moderna by 9.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Moderna by 47.8% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at about $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $84.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.11.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

