Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Trading Down 6.3% This Week

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Over the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can currently be bought for approximately $334.62 or 0.00612527 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $8.65 million and $117,648.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 50.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.40 or 0.00542567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00062073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00085664 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00071295 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00077013 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00032194 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.34 or 0.00416139 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 25,863 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.