MintMe.com Coin Price Down 9.2% Over Last 7 Days (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $574,837.11 and $3,124.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One MintMe.com Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,625.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,934.39 or 0.03746963 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.76 or 0.00439249 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $705.23 or 0.01366044 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $261.39 or 0.00506318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.99 or 0.00464871 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.94 or 0.00329174 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00028893 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002679 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Token Profile

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 tokens. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Token Trading

MintMe.com Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

