MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Price Tops $0.0033

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Over the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar. One MintMe.com Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $619,516.36 and $834.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,654.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,959.46 or 0.03520768 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $239.36 or 0.00430087 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $728.31 or 0.01308622 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.74 or 0.00495448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $243.90 or 0.00438238 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.17 or 0.00318333 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00027279 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002782 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 tokens. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Token Trading

MintMe.com Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

