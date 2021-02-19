Minter Network Price Up 330.3% This Week (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 19th. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Minter Network has traded up 330.3% against the U.S. dollar. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $27.69 million and approximately $406,592.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $265.83 or 0.00504474 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00064081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00009673 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00092073 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00076868 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00012392 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Minter Network

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,690,169,064 coins and its circulating supply is 3,484,959,497 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

Buying and Selling Minter Network

Minter Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

