Midland Exploration (CVE:MD) Shares Gap Up to $0.77

Midland Exploration Inc. (CVE:MD)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.77, but opened at C$0.89. Midland Exploration shares last traded at C$0.88, with a volume of 12,549 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.92. The company has a market cap of C$65.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 11.65 and a quick ratio of 11.63.

Midland Exploration Company Profile (CVE:MD)

Midland Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, platinum group elements, and base metals, as well as REE mine discoveries. Midland Exploration Inc was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Midland Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.