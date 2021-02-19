MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Trading Down 8.1%

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT)’s stock price was down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.28 and last traded at $2.37. Approximately 21,394,371 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 308% from the average daily volume of 5,239,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $172.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.89.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in MICT during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MICT by 181.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 119,364 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MICT during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MICT by 3,622.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 307,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 299,076 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in MICT during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

MICT Company Profile

MICT, Inc, operating through its subsidiaries GFH Intermediate Holdings Ltd. and Micronet Ltd, provides mobile computing solutions; as well as a proprietary trading technology platform for high growth sectors in global fintech space. The company, through GFH Intermediate Holdings Ltd., focuses on online brokerage for equities trading, wealth management, and sales of insurance products primarily in foreign markets in Asia.

