Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Trading 11.7% Higher

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) traded up 11.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.69 and last traded at $10.53. 368,888 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 246,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average is $7.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Microbot Medical by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. XXEC Inc. purchased a new position in Microbot Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $761,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Microbot Medical by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. 9.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microbot Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBOT)

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable self-propelled locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens, such as the blood vessels, respiratory, and the urinary and GI tracts; a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery; and maneuver guidewire, microcatheters, and over-the-wire devices within the body's vasculature.

