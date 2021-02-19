MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.18.

NYSE:MGM opened at $35.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.07.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $289,148.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

