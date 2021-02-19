Mexican Gold Mining Corp. (MEX.V) (CVE:MEX) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.10

Mexican Gold Mining Corp. (MEX.V) (CVE:MEX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 99000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$15.42 million and a P/E ratio of -5.21.

About Mexican Gold Mining Corp. (MEX.V) (CVE:MEX)

Mexican Gold Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Las Minas project consists of six mineral concessions located in the state of Veracruz, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Mexican Gold Corp. and changed its name to Mexican Gold Mining Corp.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Mexican Gold Mining Corp. (MEX.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexican Gold Mining Corp. (MEX.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.