Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) (LON:MTRO) Shares Gap Up to $137.45

Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) (LON:MTRO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 137.45 ($1.80), but opened at GBX 144.35 ($1.89). Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) shares last traded at GBX 143.65 ($1.88), with a volume of 404,585 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 132.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 102.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £246.76 million and a PE ratio of -0.58.

About Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) (LON:MTRO)

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

