MetaHash Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.34 Million (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $12.34 million and approximately $540,702.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, #MetaHash has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 63.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.83 or 0.00527276 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00059375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00084159 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00075261 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00081277 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 84.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00035643 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $212.11 or 0.00412963 BTC.

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,554,268,254 coins and its circulating supply is 2,384,976,087 coins. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

