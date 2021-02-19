Metacoin (MTC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $6,269.00

Metacoin (CURRENCY:MTC) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Metacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0690 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metacoin has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metacoin has a market capitalization of $73.97 million and approximately $6,269.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metacoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00062197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.78 or 0.00845633 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00035195 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00043942 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,548.78 or 0.04991753 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00052663 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00016961 BTC.

Metacoin Profile

Metacoin (CRYPTO:MTC) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,281,652 coins. The official website for Metacoin is metacoin.network . Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Metacoin Coin Trading

Metacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.