Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Director Dana J. Lockhart Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Director Dana J. Lockhart sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,934.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESA opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $430.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 3.12.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,183,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,612,000 after acquiring an additional 69,600 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,640,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,973,000 after acquiring an additional 503,679 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 17,919 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 35.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 561,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 148,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 527,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 73,953 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MESA shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen upped their price target on Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America raised Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesa Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

