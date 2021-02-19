Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Director Dana J. Lockhart Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Director Dana J. Lockhart sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,934.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:MESA opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $430.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 3.12.
Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on MESA shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen upped their price target on Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America raised Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesa Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.
About Mesa Air Group
Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.
