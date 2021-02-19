Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $430,000.00

Equities research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) will announce $430,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $600,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $250,000.00. Mersana Therapeutics reported sales of $40,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 975%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $820,000.00 to $1.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.10 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $3.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mersana Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mersana Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

NASDAQ MRSN traded down $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $20.40. 896,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,618. Mersana Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $29.09. The company has a current ratio of 13.05, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.06.

In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,839,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $4,590,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,401 shares of company stock worth $593,976 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRSN. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 229.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

