Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $430,000.00

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2021 // Comments off

Equities research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) will announce $430,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $600,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $250,000.00. Mersana Therapeutics reported sales of $40,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 975%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $820,000.00 to $1.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.10 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $3.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mersana Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mersana Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

NASDAQ MRSN traded down $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $20.40. 896,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,618. Mersana Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $29.09. The company has a current ratio of 13.05, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.06.

In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,839,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $4,590,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,401 shares of company stock worth $593,976 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRSN. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 229.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.