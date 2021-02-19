Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) Trading Up 31%

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH)’s share price was up 31% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.42 and last traded at $8.40. Approximately 1,634,855 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 974,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.26.

Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mercurity Fintech stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Mercurity Fintech at the end of the most recent quarter.

Mercurity Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:MFH)

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc engages in the design, development, creation, testing, installation, configuration, integration, and customization of digital asset infrastructure solutions based on blockchain technologies in the British Virgin Islands. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for institutional customers, such as digital asset exchanges, trading platforms, foreign exchange companies, brokers, and funds and asset management companies; and asset digitalization platform, which offer blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional asset management companies, internet companies, financial institutions, and foreign exchange companies.

