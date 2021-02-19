Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 92,700 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the January 14th total of 76,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 655,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Mercurity Fintech stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.26. Mercurity Fintech has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $13.14.

Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mercurity Fintech stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Mercurity Fintech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc engages in the design, development, creation, testing, installation, configuration, integration, and customization of digital asset infrastructure solutions based on blockchain technologies in the British Virgin Islands. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for institutional customers, such as digital asset exchanges, trading platforms, foreign exchange companies, brokers, and funds and asset management companies; and asset digitalization platform, which offer blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional asset management companies, internet companies, financial institutions, and foreign exchange companies.

