MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%.

Shares of NYSE:MD traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $21.85. 50,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,713. MEDNAX has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average of $20.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MD shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. MEDNAX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.79.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,806 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,536,538.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,691,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,913,171. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

