MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Trading 13.1% Higher

Shares of MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) traded up 13.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.73 and last traded at $16.11. 675,651 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 382% from the average session volume of 140,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on MedAvail in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on MedAvail in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $15.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.86.

In other MedAvail news, major shareholder Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg purchased 28,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $371,282.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 106,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,596. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in MedAvail in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in MedAvail in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in MedAvail in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MedAvail in the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in MedAvail in the 4th quarter worth approximately $792,000. Institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

About MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL)

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

