Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Shares of Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) rose 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.47 and last traded at $7.25. Approximately 296,707 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 333% from the average daily volume of 68,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

MFIN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallion Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Medallion Financial in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.90.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

The company has a market cap of $169.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average of $4.11.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Medallion Financial Corp. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 15,370 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Medallion Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Medallion Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Medallion Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 376,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. 24.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.