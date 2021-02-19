McPherson’s Limited (ASX:MCP) Insider Grant Peck Purchases 41,000 Shares

McPherson’s Limited (ASX:MCP) insider Grant Peck acquired 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.22 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of A$50,020.00 ($35,728.57).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McPherson’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 245.61%.

McPherson's Limited provides health, wellness, and beauty products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. The company offers beauty care, hair care, skin care, and fragrance products; kitchen essentials, such as baking papers, cling wraps, and aluminum foils; and personal care items, including facial wipes, cotton pads, and foot comfort products.

