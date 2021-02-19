McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on McEwen Mining from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE MUX opened at $1.16 on Friday. McEwen Mining has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in McEwen Mining by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in McEwen Mining by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 11,585 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in McEwen Mining by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 361,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 13,420 shares in the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in McEwen Mining by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 54,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in McEwen Mining by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 726,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. 16.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

