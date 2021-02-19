M&C Saatchi plc (SAA.L) (LON:SAA) Insider Lisa Jane Gordon Purchases 20,000 Shares

M&C Saatchi plc (SAA.L) (LON:SAA) insider Lisa Jane Gordon bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £25,800 ($33,707.87).
LON:SAA opened at GBX 128 ($1.67) on Friday. M&C Saatchi plc has a 1 year low of GBX 25.05 ($0.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 133.17 ($1.74). The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.40. The stock has a market cap of £156.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 99.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 72.17.
M&C Saatchi plc (SAA.L) Company Profile
