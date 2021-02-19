M&C Saatchi plc (SAA.L) (LON:SAA) Insider Lisa Jane Gordon Purchases 20,000 Shares

M&C Saatchi plc (SAA.L) (LON:SAA) insider Lisa Jane Gordon bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £25,800 ($33,707.87).

LON:SAA opened at GBX 128 ($1.67) on Friday. M&C Saatchi plc has a 1 year low of GBX 25.05 ($0.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 133.17 ($1.74). The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.40. The stock has a market cap of £156.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 99.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 72.17.

M&C Saatchi plc (SAA.L) Company Profile

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production management, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

